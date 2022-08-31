By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has rveealed how his administration resolved a four-month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in one night.

He made this disclosure at the 70th birthday celebration of Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, organised by The Kukah Centre, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, “The society we are managing is complex, now we are talking about ASUU strike, during my time too, ASUU had four months of strike, different committees were meeting and meeting and nothing was working.

“I said how can our children stay out of school for four months. So I had to call a meeting of all the leadership of ASUU.

“I presided over the meeting with my vice president, the Attorney General was there, I said that that night we must solve the problem.

“The Attorney General was there, Secretary to the Government of the Federation was there, the ministers of education were there, the labor ministers were there the finance ministers, everybody that has to do with it.

“And I thought that my being there would help us to do things quickly. But we spent the whole night, before we finished on like 5:30am Before we concluded and the strike was called off, so there were issues,” Jonathan said.

