By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, (Uniosun), Professor Clement Adeboye has stressed the need for the Federal Government to review the autonomy granted universities in the country with a view to ensure efficiency in the system.

This is as he described statement credited to the President of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke on television interview that Uniosun is a “quack” university as reckless.

Speaking with journalists at the University main campus in Osogbo, he said the present state of university autonomy is confusing and has a lot of lacuna, wondering how universities with autonomy still run to Abuja for finance related assistance.

“We have to renegotiate with the government the issue of university autonomy. I don’t understand a system with autonomy that still run to Abuja to resolves issues. It is either the law regarding autonomy is reviewed to allow council take control of the universities or FG scrapped it and takes over funding of education completely”, he said.

While reacting to the statement credited ASUU President, Professor Osodeke, that Uniosun is one of the quacks university for not joining the union’s strike, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, said Osodeke need to get educated for talking on issues he lack adequate knowledge over.

His words; “Some federal universities have been struggling to get accredited of courses we are running, that shows that we are committed to excellence. We take exception to the statement made by Osodeke referring to Uniosun as quack school.

“This university has a profile of having done what other universities have not done in 14 years of its existence. This University has 481 full time academic staff, out of them 387 of them are PhD holders.

“For a university to have collaboration with Havard University, and win several foreign grants including Canada, Germany, Norway, and many more, that means we are not a quack university.

“Osodeke should is careless with his comments, he is just a Nigerian, he should not talk about what he doesn’t know. A true Professor should speak to fact, which has not done, he should get educated”.

