Arsenal will be looking to continue their perfect start to the 2022/23 Premier League season as they host the impressive Fulham this evening.

Manchester City’s thrilling draw at Newcastle last Sunday left the Gunners as the only side in the division with a 100% record. Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the table after three games and they’ve certainly garnered the attention of many.

Arsenal waltzed to a 3-0 triumph at Bournemouth last Saturday as Martin Odegaard scored his first brace for the club. The Gunners were utterly dominant on the South Coast, but they’re in for a tricky test this weekend.

Marco Silva’s Fulham have been the early surprise package of the new campaign. The Cottagers are one of seven unbeaten teams left in the Premier League and they head into this bout off the back of a last-gasp victory over Brentford in the West London Derby.

Silva’s side did taste defeat away at Crawley in the EFL Cup second round on Tuesday, however. Although, the XI was largely made up of academy stars, new signings, and fringe players.

