By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Timely intervention of the army on Wednesday calmed protesters on the Ozoro-Kwale-Asaba express road, Delta state when they blocked portions of the road alleging that their communities were shortchanged in the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

The protesters in their large numbers from Isoko North and South local government areas took over the roads for hours, chanting songs denouncing the alleged marginalisation of their communities.

The officer of 63 Brigade in charge of Defence company at Kwale, Major S.O. Ibitoye and other security agencies pleaded with the protesters to move out of the road, adding that they should explore other peaceful options to resolve the issue.

The protesters later obliged, removed the barricades they had on the road for free flow of traffic.

