By Emma Una, Calabar

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Odi Omagu, has congratulated Senator Stephen Odey on the conferrment of the chieftaincy title, Oyorgu 1 of Yache nation by the Yache traditional rulers.

Speaking during the Yache new yam festival, Omagu said such recognition by his community demonstrates the recognition of the humanitarian activities and leadership qualities endued in the person of Senator Odey

“There is a marked difference between a master and a leader. A master gives directives but a leader initiates ideas and leads the way. He is a man who has been through thick and thin and carries everybody along.

“That underscores the reason Senator Odey is really loved not just by his Yache people or the northern senatorial district but indeed the entire Cross River State”

He said for someone who was recently awarded a traditional title by his community, Oyonyua (light) 1 of Yache to bag another title a few years later from the same community is uncommon and a remarkable feat

“If you look at the calibre of those who thronged the Yache New Yam festivities shows the personality of Senator Odey who is the leader of Yache nation. Personalities like Hon Jude Ngaji, local government Chairmen of all the councils in the northern district, councillors and unprecedented crowd all in honour of Senator Odey shows the man is recognized across the state”

Omagu stated that Senator Odey demonstrated his free mind and love for all when he called on his teeming supporters to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Alhaji Shetima, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, Senator Professor Ben Ayade, Jude Ngaji, down to all the House of Assembly members shows he is a man who loves the progress of everyone.

“Though, we his supporters rallied round him to be selected as deputy governor of the state but when the lot fell on another person, he did not bear grudges and is rallying support for all the candidates of APC and he even promised to give a prize to the polling unit that has the highest votes for the party in 2023”

The philanthropist said if Yala had five of Senator Odey kind of leader, the place will be developed in less than no time.

He assured Senator Odey of his support with those of his supporters and declared that APC will win landslide in Cross River State during the 2023 polls.

