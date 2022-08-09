.

…whoever does anything against Ann will be regarded as enemy of all – Umudomi Ward Chairman

…I was already aware of this plot to remove me – Ann Agom-Eze

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

There were indications that the Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was allegedly plotting to suspend Governor David Umahi’s closeth rival for APC Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket, Ann Agom-Eze, from the Party.

Findings revealed that the alleged move to suspend Mrs Agom-Eze by the leadership of the party in the state, became rife last week, but was stalled by some party faithful, at her Umudomi Ward in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The alleged move it was gathered, was geared towards ousting her from the party, so as to pave way for the Governor’s victory in the matter pertaining to the party’s Senstorial ticket, which was pending at the Court of Appeal Abuja.

Reacting to the development, on Monday, a stakeholder of the party at Umudomi Ward, Nwachukwu John, said there was a plot to suspend the female politician, adding, “But the people and stakeholders of Onicha Clan have decided that whoever does anything against her constitutional ambition, will be regarded as enemy of all.”

He said, “Yes, there is a plot to suspend Ann Agom-Eze. The Chairman and Secretary of Umudomi Ward were invited by the Zonal Chairman (Ebonyi South) of the APC in the presence of others that they should sign a document purporting to suspend her. But they declined and said they would want to first discuss it with the Ward executives and stakeholders, before taking such a decision.

“Based on that, a meeting was convened comprising the executives and stakeholders. Some of us were there and other stakeholders, too. And we came up with some resolutions, which were based on the fact that the matter in question, was still pending in the Appeal Court Abuja and that we won’t discuss a matter that’s still in the Court and that it would be sub-judiced to the Court process. And we turned down any efforts by anybody to coerce anybody from the Ward to sign any document against her.

“That was what happened and currently everybody in this ward is against any move by anybody to do anything against her especially, now that God is paving way for her. In fact, anybody planning to block this lady from pursuing her ambition, will become an enemy of Onicha Clan. In fact, after the meeting, I posted something on our group WhatsApp. People called and commended us and warned that nobody should do anything to coerce or humiliate her.”

The Chairman of Umudomi Ward, Ogbonna John Ogboji, on Monday, said there was a plot to suspend Agom-Eze, adding that himself and the Ward Secretary, were summoned to sign the suspension letter.

He added, “I don’t think we should have done anything about it now, because the matter is already in court. And I think everything should remain the way it’s until the court determines the matter. We are law-abiding party people and I don’t think we can go against the law of the land. And I don’t think such thing will happen in my ward.

“Therefore, I don’t think it was wise for me to sign the suspension letter, because the matter is still pending in court and I will never sign such letter. I am even of the opinion that we don’t have the legal right to discuss it, let alone sign it. We can’t do that. Even if the APC leadership in the state considers that to be sabotage or an act of disobedience, I don’t care because all I know is that I will always do the right thing and allow justice to prevail.

“And even if am threatened with removal as ward chairman, by the State APC leadership, I don’t care. This is moreso when I’m aware that it was God that put me in this seat; it was not man. All I’m saying is that the right should be done. And I don’t think anybody will remove me until my tenure is over.”

Reacting, Mrs Agom-Eze, said, “I have heard about it. The ward chairman called me and said he was summoned to Abakaliki, where he was informed that there was need for me to be suspended. I think what he told them was that he was going to call a meeting of the ward executives and relay the message to them.

“From the report that I saw, eventually the meeting was convened. And even the Vice Chairman (Ebonyi South) had to visit the Umudomi Ward Chairman in his village, for this very matter. After that, they met and came up with a communique. Before then, they were aware that the matter between me and the Governor are in court and they could not do anything to that effect.

“It’s obvious truth that the governor is behind all this move. I was already aware of this plot to remove me before my interview with the AIT. It’s crystally clear that the governor and Ebonyi South Zonal Chairman of the APC, are behind this.

“I call on all my supporters to remain calm and law-abiding. The matter is in court, and as lawful people, they shouldn’t do anything that would tantamount contempt of court. I want them to be mindful of the fact that until the determination of the matter, no action should be taken. I have not committed any crime; I’m just pursuing my constitutional rights.”

Efforts to reach the the Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha and the Vice Chairman (Ebonyi South), Mr Nwazi, proved abortive. They neither picked calls nor responded to messages sent to their mobiles.

But in a swift reaction, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chidi Ogbuatu Simba, on Monday, said Mrs Agom-Eze committed many offences that should warrant her suspension from the party.

He said, “Yes she has committed expulsion offences and bridged constitutional norms.”

