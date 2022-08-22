.

By Biodun Busari

Spanish teenage forward Ansu Fati was brilliant as Barcelona secured their first win of the season with a 1-4 win over Real Sociedad at Reale Arena on Sunday evening, BeSoccer reports.

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski gave Barca a first-minute lead, but Isak levelled for the hosts in six minutes of the game.

The match was very even for the first 65 minutes, but the introductions of Ansu Fati and Raphinha were the difference.

Ousmane Dembele and Lewandowski both scored in the space of two minutes and then Fati completed the scoring himself.

Fati’s goal and two assists in 25 minutes were the game changer in a match which looked to be heading for a draw.

The 19-year-old provided assists for Dembele and Lewandowski in 66′ and 68′ respectively, and he put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute to seal victory for the Blaugrana.

Vanguard News Nigeria

