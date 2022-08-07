.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Less than four days to the expiration of an ultimatum given by the Niger Delta United Group of Ex-agitators to the Presidential Amnesty Programme Office, a group, the Concerned Stakeholders in the Struggle, CSS, has insisted that the August 10th ultimatum remains valid until its demands are looked into.

The repentant militants had in their open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, given a 10-day order to those in charge of the amnesty programme to look into their agitations or get ready for mass action.

CSS in a tersely worded message also condemned the purported Urhobo Council of Youths in Abuja, describing them as impostors allegedly hired by Cornel Milland Dikio(rtd.) to play his bidding by orchestrating a script that would distract the relevant authorities of government attention from him.

The group in a statement signed by Tete Mache, Stephen Akpokere, Usikaro Daniel and Solomon Umukoro among others, stated that those youths in Abuja were rented to do a spoiler job and they have no inkling of what is going on in the PAP office.

The Ex Agitators stressed that they are not impostors as painted by some quarters in Abuja but rather are aggrieved, genuine and bonafide members of the PAP who willingly surrendered their arms and ammunitions.

The statement read: “Unequivocally, we throw our weight behind the Niger Delta United Group publication and challenge the so-called Abuja boys to come to the Effurun barracks with their JTF clearance certificates in Warri where we were all disarmed, verified, and documented.

“The most honourable thing to do now is for the PAP offíce to settle the Niger Delta United Group because conscience indeed is an open wound, only the truth can heal it.

“ The claim by the so-called Abuja Urhobo Youth Council boys in their ill-fated publication that our entitlements have been paid up to date is a blank lie from the pit of hell because the verifiable fact remains that the only thing we the leaders of Amnesty phase 3 have gotten is the monthly N 65, 000 stipends which we share with our camp boys besides that we have not gotten anything”.

RELATED NEWS