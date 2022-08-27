By Ochuko Akuopha

Determined to contribute his quota to the development of his alma mater, an Alumnus of the Delta State University, Abraka, Oleh campus, Mr. Desmond Orisewezie, has constructed an architectural nameplate of the institution at the campus

The architectural masterpiece bearing the name of the institution is erected at the gate in the front of the Faculty of Engineering of the campus under the Comrade Jude Alele led Student Union Government, SUG 2020/2021 administration.

Provost of the campus, Prof Elo Ibagere, who commissioned the project lauded the gesture of Orisewezie, a former Student Union Government, SUG President of the campus and a 2017 Law graduate, in having the best interest of the university at heart.

Ibagere disclosed the project was an intiative of the SUG, saying “They came to me and sought my permission that a former student of the university wanted to do it, so l gave them the permission and gave them specification on how it should be done. It was supervised by the Faculty of Engineering.

“It is a very good initiative and very appreciable. You know when they talk about education not being the sole responsibility of the government, this is the kind of thing we are talking about. Alumnus should be part of it; they should come and help because the funds are dwindling and government is not able to continue funding.

“Many students just go away and forget that it was the university that produced them and gave them the opportunity to get where they are but when we see gestures like this, we appreciate it and the students even gave an award to the man who sponsored the construction of the place.”

On his part, the SUG President of the campus, Jude Alele, commended Desmond Oriseweziefor taking up the project, saying, “We feel excited for the fact it was something we had in mind, so when we approached him (Orisewezie), he keyed into it and it has really improved the aesthetic appearance of the campus.”

Speaking on his decision to key into the project, Orisewezie said:”I am of the firm opinion that I do not have to wait till when my hair turns grey before impacting in the institution which gave me the sound education I can boast of today.

“For me, it is all about giving back, I am currently rounding up my Master’s degree at a UK University, I have seen how attractive most of their university’s nameplate architecture adorn the entrance to those schools.

“I always love history to judge me well, that was why I struggled to save what I could to do this for my school because of my love for the institution and the high regard which most students in Oleh campus of the University hold and express whenever they get to see me.

“In sum, it would beautify the school, sometimes people form opinions from the first things they get to see.”

