Italy based Alternative Medicine Practitioner and CEO, Joy Moretti, has disclosed the need for Nigerians to patronize alternative medicine as a source of healthy living.

The founder of Moretti Joy fertility corner who took to her Facebook page, MORETTI JOY’S FERTILITY CORNER said, There is so much myth around herbal medicine, even from us Africans who primarily explored healing through herbs.

According to Moretti, Medicine is scientific and this is why even though she had home-taught knowledge in herbal medicine, she went ahead to study about alternative medicine and got her second degree on Herbal medicine at College of herbal medicine (uk)

Because it’s a college of herbal medicine

Beyond consultation and diagnosis, I am able to produce medicinal herbal products for curing different ailments. Changing our outlook towards the use of herbal medicine will create more alternatives for our health, she said.

Moretti also said, she has encouraged lots of persons to embrace alternative medicine, which is not to enrich the Practitioners, but to help the people overcome their health challenges.

There are people who do not believe in what we’re doing, no matter how much you try to convince them. The reasons are not far fetched, as we’ve seen cases of some fake persons who parade themselves as Alternative Medicine Practitioners, but give fake treatments to people, thereby making them lose confidence in the real Practitioners.

We are doing our best to protect our practice by doing a thorough sensitization on our people, and we hope that things will improve, Moretti stated.

