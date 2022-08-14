By Davies Iheamnachor

The Amayanabo of Abalama Community in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Akison Big Tom Tom, has described allegations of bribery against him as unwarranted. The Amayanabo urged people to ignore the misinformation as it is targeted to bring him to disrepute.

According to him: “I heard about the meeting through rumour and based on this premise, I consciously went home on August 4, 2022 to see whether or not a courtesy call will be made at my palace.

“The chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area called to enquire if I was informed of the said meeting, I said there was no formal or due process adhered by the organizers, the LGA Chairman further informed me that he was not also in-formed of the meeting. Due to lack of insecurity, he ordered the meeting to be put on hold.

“The organizers of the meeting just want to incite the people against me, misinformed the public that I was duly informed and not just been informed that I received money and drinks for purposes of my briefing. A monarch who has ruled for over 30 years cannot take a unilateral decision to stop the Kalabari people if they have taken due process. Abalama still remains the conference room for Kalabari people, whenever an occasion arises for them to meet.”

He, noted that the decree to make Abalama the conference room for Kalabari people was made by the wisest king of Kalabari, King Amachree the 1st and can never be flouted by any Kalabari indigene, appealing to the misinformed people to disabuse their minds from this misinformation.

