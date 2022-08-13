By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos houses many luxury hospitality companies in Nigeria, each delivering unique and authentic exposure, comfort, and entertainment to customers.

The 10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge promises to bring elegant, natural, lush, free-spirited experience and world-class entertainment to the megacity. Described as a sanctuary for everyone who desires self-treatment, 10 Eleven have carefully curated fine dining, bar, and fun, which allow guests to relax, socialize and celebrate in the most elegant way.

The environment boasts of a serene atmosphere that stimulates the body and soul to create an unforgettable emotional experience for guests as they deserve. Located at Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos, 10 Eleven delivers a top-notch, cozy, and homely atmosphere that is perfect for family, singles, and friends.

10 Eleven has guaranteed prospective users excellent service from their team, stylish restaurants and bars, luxurious leisure facilities, fantastic fusion meals, and relaxing surroundings.

