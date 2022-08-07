By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Senator, representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial district, Senator Bassey Akpan, aka OBA has been nominated the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in the state.

Senator Akpan who was the sole aspirant at the fresh primary election of the party held on Thursday, at the party secretariat Uyo, the state capital polled a total of 216 votes to emerge governorship candidate.

The fresh primary election which was ordered by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), was conducted five days after Pastor Nyenime Andy, the former candidate announced his voluntary resignation.

The exercise was duly monitored by the Commissíon in line with the 2022 Electoral Act, which stipulates that when a candidate voluntarily withdraws from an election, he must be substituted through a fresh primary within a specified time.

Addressing the party faithful, the National Secretary of YPP, Barr Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, commended them for their peaceful and orderly conduct during the exercise

In his acceptance speech, Senator Baasey Akpan who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the YPP promised that he would not disappoint his family, teeming supporters, party and the entire state for the trust and confidence they repose in him.

“I will become one of the best governors Akwa Ibom state has ever had, when I win the election, next year”, Akpan assured.

