By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Association of Chairmen of Local Government Service Commissions in Nigeria, has announced to hold a three-day workshop at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja.

The workshop, which is aimed at repositioning the Third Tier of government in the country, is to open on Monday and to end on Wednesday, will hold at the

In a statement made available to VANGUARD, issued by the National Chairman of the Association, Dr. Bemsen Melladu, said the theme of the workshop is “The Imperativeness of the Local Government System as Agent of Democratic Consolidation and Grassroot Development in Nigeria (the Sustainability Approach).

The statement further stated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume; and the Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom as well as his Nasarawa state counterpart, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

Papers billed for presentation by Resource Persons on Day 1 include: Leadership and good local government service delivery; the importance of an Effective and Efficient Local Government System; Developing the Appropriate Work Values and Ethics in the Local Government Bureaucracy; and the Imperative of Monitoring and Evaluation in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by Local Governments.

Papers to be delivered on Days Two and Three include: The role of Anti-graft agencies in fostering compliance in the management of local government funds for good governance; Transparency and Accountability in the Local Government System and Participatory Social Planning and Policy Change.

