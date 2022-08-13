Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the Araromi Seaside in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area (LGA) would attract global attention to the state as a tourist centre.



Akeredolu, who said this on Friday in Akure, noted that the government had concluded arrangements to declare the Seaside a Tourism Zone.



He said that the huge potentials of the State in tourism would no longer be left untapped, adding that the declaration would attract global attention to the state.



Akeredolu said that the development would be in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ltd.



He said that it would replicate the success stories of Tourism, particularly in Dubai, in the Sunshine State.



“We have reached an agreement to declare our waterfronts or shores, where we have a lot of advantage in the country, a Tourism zone,” he said.



Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Chairman, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ltd., said that the declaration would create jobs and drive revenue generation in the state.



Akinboboye said the declaration would provide a platform for the present and future generation to enjoy tourism to the fullest.



He said the natural tourist endowment of Sunshine State would be explored for the benefits of not only Nigerians, but the global community for the economic prosperity of the state.



“I am sure you are aware that there is 840 Kilometres of beachfront in Nigeria across six states in which Ondo state has the longest with almost 200 kilometers of it.



“The entire Dubai has a total of 70 kilometers of beachfront; they welcome over 15.9 million visitors every year.



“Just imagine if they spend a thousand dollars, multiply by 15.9 million people, that is what Mr Governor wants to replicate, to bring the entire world here,” he said.



Akinboboye said it would attract huge employment opportunities, adding that the state had several attractions of acquatic zone.



“We have the richest ocean because of limited operations of trollers, so our sea is extremely rich with different species of fish, prawns and the entire tourism activity that we believe very strongly will not only attract just Nigerians, but Africans in Diaspora.



“A declaration like this will attract the world to that area for business opportunities. With this declaration, we in the state would have built a homogenous platform for tommorow’s people.



“The platform we are standing on today was built by yesterday’s people. Mr Governor has begun the process of the platform for tomorrow’s people,” he said.

