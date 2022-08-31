File image

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —SIXTEEN years old Master Valour Mbre-Inyang of Topfaith International Secondary School, Mkpatak in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has received a cash prize of $1,000 from the school management for his brilliant performance in West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

Mbre-Inyang had nine A1s in the 2022 WASSCE result, a feat that is unparallel since the inception of the institution 20 years ago.

Presenting the prize to Mbre-Inyang in a ceremony in the school, chairman, Board of Governors of the institution, Dr. Emmanuel Abraham, lauded the awardee for making the school proud, adding that the achievements could not have come at a better time than now that the institution was celebrating its 20th anniversary.

He explained that the prize of $1,000 was instituted by the board of governors for any student who could make unparallel A1 in the subjects she or he enrolled in WASSCE, with the aim of encouraging the students to surpass expectations in their WASSCE.

He said: “Over the years, a lot of Topfaith students came quite close to clinching the award, scoring eight A1s, but falling short of one to get the prize.”

He saluted Mbre-Inyang for his achievements in making all As in the five subjects he sat in Cambridge GCE, 343 out of 400 points in JAME-UTME, 1,480 out of 1600 points in Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) as well as eight out of nine points in International English Language Test System, IELTS.

Abraham used the opportunity to admonish the student participants to emulate the awardee, who for six years of studies at Topfaith, has enjoyed tuition-free academic excellence Scholarship instituted by the school for the best students in each of the classes from JS1 to SS3.

