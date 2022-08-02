By Nkiruka Nnorom

Agusto & Co Limited, a pan-African credit rating firm, has affirmed the “Bbb” rating assigned to Parthian Partners Limited (PPL), a leading Nigerian inter-dealer broker, with a stable outlook for the year 2022/2023.

Agusto & Co, in its rating note, explained that the “Bbb” rating is indicative of Parthian Partners’ profitability and experienced management team, among other factors.

“The rating reflects PPL’s good capitalisation and profitability, its experienced management team and support from owners,” the rating company affirmed.

Speaking on the development, Mr Oluseye Olusoga, CEO/Managing Director, Parthian Partners, said the rating aligns with the company’s standing as an industry leader with robust earnings potential, and experienced management.

“The affirmation of Parthian’s rating by Agusto & Co validates the strength of our business model and our capacity to continue to support our clients while playing our part in improving liquidity in the Nigerian markets,” he said.

