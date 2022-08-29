By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Monday, disclosed boosting its retirees with agribusiness training on wealth creation and sustainable life of retirement.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, made this known while speaking on the three-day entrepreneurship training and empowerment programme for retiring officers of the Ministry, explained that the training was in compliance with the Federal Civil Services Strategy Implementation Plan, FCSSIP, to improve welfare and well-being of the Federal Civil Servants.

The retirees were trained on poultry, Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato, OFSP, Production, vegetables cultivation, and marketing.

Read Also:

Agric products: Sanwo-Olu kicks off construction of Africa’s largest food logistics park

Agric Ministry denies spending N18.9bn on bush clearing

Why we’ve gone digital in Agric Ministry — Abubakar

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, Fausat Lawal, said, “There is the need for all staff to be involved in the agro-allied practices while in service, as agriculture is the only window of opportunity available for extra earnings arising from relevant rules and regulations for civil servants in Government business.”

He also emphasized the need for retirees to be equipped with knowledge and skills on agribusiness along various value chains, which would make them peas dependent on monthly pension payment but to keep creating wealth and employment for the youth via agribusiness.

Also he said the training would basically allay fears of civil servants before retirement.

Speaking further, Dr. Umakhihe added that, “The initiative would also improve service delivery, provide a lifetime engagement after, civil service, address post- retirement challenges often faced by unskilled retirees and contribute to the nation’s food security.

“I urge every staff of the Ministry to engage in backyard agricultural activity being the only window or

opportunity available for extra earnings arising from the constitutional provision for civil servants in government business, poverty reduction and job creation.”

Responding on behalf of the participants, Manguts Yambans, hailed the Minister, Permanent Secretary and Director of Federal Department of Agriculture for the wisdom and commitment to staff welfare by coming up with the initiative to empower retirees by giving them a sense of belonging.

“It is a privilege to be one of the participants at the agro-Allied activities”, Yambans said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS