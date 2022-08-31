By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A crisis of confidence took the centre stage at the ongoing House of Representative Committee on Finance’s interaction yesterday, with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of government on their 2021 revenue remittances and projections for 2023 fiscal year.

Recall that the interaction was a normal routine for the consideration of the Meduim Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP from 2023 to 2025 which usually preceded presentation of annual budget.

At the session of the committee yesterday, the office again failed to state the exact remittance made by the Energy Commission of Nigeria.

While the Director, Finance and Account of the commission, Mr. Cletus D. Nnah, told lawmakers that their total remittances in 2021 amounted to N13.627 million, the accountant general’s office said it was N27.820 million, leaving a difference of about N14 million.

Nnah said: “For 2021, we have the receipt, treasury receipt issued to Energy Commission that backed our 100 per cent remittance. Our record is N13 million. We generated N12 million from Tender fees. We have auctions, we generated N553,000 and we have refunds, which is N183 million (thousand). The total is N13.627 million”.

RELATED NEWS