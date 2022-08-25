.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has again expressed concerns over the high cost of governance in the country amid increasing competing societal demands.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha made the lamentation on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the draft white paper on the review of the federal government parastatals, agencies, and commissions created after the submission of the Oronsaye panel’s report on the restructuring and rationalization of federal government agencies and commissions between October 2012 and October 2022.

“It is important to note that the high cost of governance, in Nigeria and revenue challenges being experienced in the midst of competing societal demands are of serious concern to the Federal Government. Therefore, all that is necessary would be done to ensure that no sector is neglected.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the knowledge, experience and expertise members brought to bear in the cause of the assignment would guide the Federal Government in addressing the high cost of governance and other associated problems.

“I want to assure the Committee and Nigerians that the Draft White Paper will be given all the necessary attention and that appropriate action will be taken on the various recommendations contained in the report”, he stated.

In carrying out the assignment, the White Paper Drafting Committee said ot considered the current economic challenges and the requirement for Government to utilize resources more efficiently in order to reduce cost of governance.

It equally considered the need to develop diverse sources of revenue for Government as well as encourage some Agencies of Government to be self-funding; the principle of building strong institutions to guarantee service delivery to the populace and the imperative to grow the economy, create employment and stay on the critical path to achieve development objectives.

The Engr. Ebele Okeke Committee was constituted to draft a White Paper on

the Amal Pepple Committee report on new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 and 2021 as part of efforts to reposition the Public Service for effective service delivery.

Before then, there was the Bukar Goni Aji Committee to review the Mohammed

Adoke White Paper on the Steve Orosanye Report on Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commission. There was also the Amal Pepple, Committee to review new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created between 2012 to October 2021.

RELATED NEWS