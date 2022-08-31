By Adegboyega Adeleye

The past week featured releases of incredible tunes, Extended Plays(EPs), Albums, and other superb music projects from talented Afrobeats singers such as Olamide, BNXN, Chike, Rema, DJ Tunez, Mz Kiss, Ayra Starr, Rema, Zinoleesky and others. Here’s a recap:

Afrobeats superstar BNXN fka Buju released his much anticipated remarkable extended play titled “Bad Since ’97“.

The 7 track EP features industry heavyweights, Wizkid in “Many Ways”, Olamide in “Flex”, Wande Coal in “Kenkele” and other amazing melodic tunes.

Afrobeats megastar singer, songwriter, rapper, and music executive, Olamide” released his first single in the year 2022 titled ‘We Outside’.

Chike released his much-anticipated sophomore album, ‘Brother’s Keeper.’

The 16-track album is a reflection of life after the success of his superb debut album ‘Boo of the Booless‘ and his appreciation for artists who supported him early into his career for singles such as ‘Running (To You)‘ ft. Simi, If You No Love(rmx) ft. Mayorkun, Nakuenda ft. Ric Hassani and others.

#TheBrotherKeeper🕊 is a reflection of life after #BooOfTheBooless🌹



Thrusted to be a beacon of hope, a lover, a carer, a provider, a friend, and a brother to those that stand behind me, and everyone around me.



Experience it here 👉🏾 https://t.co/pVNeBhJ4ff pic.twitter.com/LeWC36jpvd — Chiké (@Officialchike) July 22, 2022

‘The Brother’s Keeper’ features amazing songs such as Hard to Find Feat. Flavour, You Deserve feat. Ycee, My Africa feat. Azana, and for the production, Chike calls on previous collaborator, DeeYasso, alongside professional hands like Tee-Y Mix, Killertunes, Lord Sky, Echo The Guru and more.

Superstar Disk Jockey, DJ Tunez teamed up with Wizkid, BRUME, Projexx, AV, Victony, Wande Coal, and others for his 5-track project ‘Cruise Control Vol. 1’.

Sensational Afrobeats rapper/singer, Mz Kiss made a superb comeback with her new EP ‘Raised to Power 2’. The 6-track EP offers a selection of singles with which she explores love and her desire for fame and success.

BIG DAY!!!!! Now out on all platforms 🙏🏾 I can’t wait to see your reactions!!!!



Big ups to my team @tashstudiosng @moyoshomade @moyobabyxd @tobivise @africasfinestdj @oyeakd For their hard work and sleepless night in making this project a success ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xuJjiOgyaL — Mz Kiss (@OfficialMzKiss) August 26, 2022

Ayra Starr teamed up with Jamaican superstar Skip Marley for a new single called ‘Jane’.

Skip Marley x Ayra starr JANE out now everywhere !! GO CHECK IT OUT FOR ME ,my angelssssss ! The sweetest tune pic.twitter.com/U5yqUNcETm — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 26, 2022

CKay released ‘You’ from his upcoming debut album ‘Sad Romance.’

Afrobeats superstar singer, Rema released the much-anticipated remix of his hit single ‘Calm Down’ which features American pop star, Selena Gomez.

Finally! Calm down with @selenagomez is out now! This one’s special to me, big ups to our supporters! Now let’s take this to a whole new level TOGETHER! 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/fov3wvREad — REMA (@heisrema) August 26, 2022

Amapiano sensation, Zinoleesky released another Amapiano-laced single titled ‘Call of Duty’.

Superstar Disk Jockey, DJ Neptune released a new single ‘Grinding’ that features UK singer S1mba.