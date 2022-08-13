By Kennedy Mbele

A fast-rising Afro hip-hop star, Emmanuel Osas, aka Roman Dc, has said he is set to shock the Nigerian music airwaves with his much anticipated album, Bella.

Last year, the multi-talented star, produced two EPs, aptly described by fans as incredible pieces that highlighted his consistency.

Fire, his breakthrough hit, first came to prominence in 2020. Same year, he released Cruise and Bliss, said to be one of the best underground EPs, as they gave Love from Afar and Viewpoints of Growth, a thorough bend.

In a chat with Sunday Vanguard, Roman Dc, who is also a song writer said, he hope to “maintain the momentum” he built the previous years, following the release of Lock Up, a hit song that was adored by all of the first listeners.

He recalled that the song was pulled down for a few months, before being re-uploaded by some enthusiastic fans.

