By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, has congratulated Mrs. Daisy Danjuma on her 70th birthday.

Adesina in his verified Twitter handle, @akin_adesina, described her as “beauty, brain, entrepreneurship , kindness, generosity, community and national service all wrapped into a gem of a personality.”

Adesina added “congratulations to you, Gen. Danjuma and the entire family on the milestone.

“May God grant you many more blessed years.”

Danjuma represented Edo South constituency of Edo State at the National Assembly from 2003 to 2007.

As a senator she served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development, Member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance and Land Transport of the National Assembly. Being a senator from Nigeria gave Danjuma the opportunity to be a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

She has also served as Chairman, Women and Child Right Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).

