Olumide Aderinokun

By Taiye Taiwo

In the midst of the painful reality we endure in Nigeria, Chief Olumide Aderinokun is one of the people who genuinely care and he has shown that with his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

If anyone is compiling a list of the most influential people in Ogun State at the moment, Olumide Aderinokun, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial Candidate in Ogun Central – has to be on such list.

The future of Ogun Central Senatorial District is not something to be afraid of, with the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom bringing relief of hope and bright future.

Chief Aderinokun was born on the 18th of August 1971 in Abeokuta where he had his basic education and that of high school. He is a full-bred son of Ogun State, with a father from the dignified Aderinokun family in Abeokuta and a mother from the popular Kuku lineage in Ijebu-Ode.

In addition to his political responsibilities, the “man of the people” doubles as a property developer and realtor with an interest in joint venture projects. He is the Chairman of Canary Brook Limited, a real estate firm that has been tested and trusted by a number of clients both within and outside the country.

The PDP senatorial candidate is also the Director of Adeona Farming Nigeria Limited which is centred on agricultural services, animal livestock and sales of poultry products. He directs Apptide Technologies which is a software development organisation.

Accumulatively, Chief Aderinokun has played an active role in employing youths with expertise in agriculture, technology, and construction amongst others. He imbibes and perpetuates the culture of goodness, and his love for his people is immeasurable.

Earlier this week, his human feelings prompted him to visit the family of a late MAPOLY student who was kidnapped, raped and killed in Ogun State. Expectedly, spent ample time with the grieving parents and at the end, he offered to sponsor the education of the younger brother of the deceased, through his foundation immediately after his primary education.

Aderinokun, a seasoned politician and one of Nigeria’s foremost and accomplished entrepreneurs, has not only distinguished himself as an embodiment of the highest standard of integrity, but has also continued to live a life that inspires brilliance, innovativeness, diligence, confidence, and tenacity. These have been brought to bear in many endeavors, as seen by the seemingly infinite list of his accomplishments and legacies.

Though he was not born with a silver spoon, the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom through sheer grit and determination, was able to distinguished himself and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Similarly, as a proactive Chairman of several firms that have made essential contributions to the development and expansion of the nation’s economy, his unique mentorship and smart business solutions speak a lot about his visionary and pragmatic attitude to key things in life.

His humanitarian efforts through the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, have not gone unnoticed, with substantial differences in sectors like education, infrastructure, and healthcare, among others.

The projects embarked upon by the foundation include construction and launching of 19 borehole projects across the six Local Government Areas in Ogun Central Senatorial District, free interest loans to traders across Ogun Central, scholarships worth 50,000 naira for 60 students (10 from each of the six LGAs), free JAMB registration for secondary school graduates, periodic visits to Oba Ademola Maternity Centre, amongst others.

As a consequence, he remains a catalyst for economic progress, a positive change agent, a visionary leader, and a one-of-a-kind diamond whose life should be preserved in Nigeria as a role model.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, stands out in Ogun State not only for his humanitarian gesture to people. His support for youth development in Ogun State is unrivalled. In homage to his humanity and relentless strides, the Ogun Central Senatorial hopeful has earned various awards from regulatory bodies, Civil Society Organisations, community development associations and youth organisations.

The awards include: Golden State Patron of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Ogun State, Humanitarian Award by Dynamic Film Makers Association; 2022 Outstanding Personality of the Year by the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria – Ogun State chapter; Excellence in Societal Empowerment at the 2021 Southwest Legendary Awards and a host of others.

Apparently, the coast is clear for a new vision in Ogun Central Senatorial District with Chief Aderinokun.

As the drums are rolled out, we join millions of Nigerians from all walks of life, not only in celebration of Aderinokun’s 51st birthday anniversary, but also in recognition of his immense contributions to the economic, and socio-cultural development of the Most populous Black Nation.

Taiwo, a media aide to Chief Olumide Aderinokun, writes from Abeokuta.

