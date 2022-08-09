.

By Biodun Busari

Kenyan voters have continued to shower encomiums on a man who carried an elderly woman to a polling centre to participate in the general elections on Tuesday.

According to a report on KTN, a Kenyan media platform that did not disclose the names of the man and the aged woman, the patriotic gesture had received accolades even as the election closed by 5 PM (Kenyan time) today.

The energetic man was spotted warmly carrying the senior citizen in his arms to Kibwayi Primary School polling station located in Kisian in Kisumu County.

KTN said the man was determined to see the grandma vote as he carried her in his arms just like a small baby.

Many Kenyans have reacted to the post and many feel that the man deserves some recognition.

Here are just two of their reactions: Mtourist Sonko Kalung’es: “This man should be given a present.”

Phélix Makanda: “This man deserves some recognition, award.”

The counting of votes has commenced by the Kenyan electoral umpire, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the four presidential candidates – William Ruto, Raila Odinga, David Mwaure and George Wajackoyah.

