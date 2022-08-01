Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun (second right) presenting the keys to the official cars of judicial officers to the State Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan on Monday

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday presented thirteen Sport Utility vehicles to the state justice sector.

According to the governor, the presentation of the vehicles was to enhance the welfare of judges and smooth running of the State judiciary.

Presenting the vehicles to the State Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Monday, at the Governor’s Office, Abiodun noted that the presentation of the vehicles was in fulfillment of the promise of his administration to always support the judiciary.

Abiodun, while clarifying that the delay in presenting the vehicles was not deliberate, said that his administration in time past had supported the ease of dispensation of justice in the state as well as increased the quarterly allowance of judges.

The governor noted that his administration had embarked on the construction of a housing scheme for judges in the state, saying that the housing scheme was part of the plan of his administration to ensure that judges do not only have entitlement to rent in their life time, but also enjoy such privileges even after retirement.

He recalled that his administration was able to introduce the E-Registry, virtual sitting which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that a collaboration with lawyers in the private sector which allowed them to offer free representation to those that can’t afford lawyers was also established.

In her response, Chief Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, who acknowledged the governor for his support to the judicial arm of government, assured that the state judiciary would continue to perform its duties and also support the state government.

