By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, commissioned a multi-million dollar packaging films plant in the state, with a charge to companies operating in the state to engage more Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of Flex Films Africa PVT Limited along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abiodun charged the company to contribute its quota by either adopting a school or primary health care centre for rehabilitation.

The governor said: “What I want to charge you is the area of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR. It is good for you to come here, employ our people, but you must also look after them because the more you look after them, the more they are willing to take ownership and be part of what you do and also protect it

“Please ensure that you wrap up on that Corporate Social Responsibility by adopting one of our schools around here, our primary health care centre, providing subsidized transport for your staff. You know that whatever it is that you can do to support the welfare and well-being of these people, I am sure that they will also in turn appreciate that by being very motivated and dedicated and support your growth.

Abiodun, who noted that his administration has been deliberate with its various policies, which had ensured the creation of a focused and qualitative environment for public-private sector to thrive, said that the focused and qualitative environment has continuously led to the transformation of the state as well as the economic growth and individual prosperity of the people.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Flex Films Africa PVT Limited, Ashok Chaturvedi, who hailed the governor for providing a conducive atmosphere for private companies to thrive in the state, noted that the company is an eco-friendly institution.

