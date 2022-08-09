By Steve Oko

Another case of the dreaded Monkey-pox disease has been recorded in Abia State, thus, bringing to four, the total number of cases so far recorded in the state according to Ministry source.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji, who confirmed this in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, said the patient had been treated and the rashes clearing rapidly.

The Commissioner said that the latest case was recorded in Amuzukwu Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Three previous cases were recorded in Aba North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano LGAs according to the Commissioner.

He had last Thursday, while responding to the previous cases, told Vanguard that five samples had been taken to the reference laboratory in Abuja for investigation.

According to him, all contact cases had been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Dr Osuji, however, urged residents not to fret but tasked them on environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene.

” If you see any person with any kind of rashes around you, try to isolate yourself from the person. You also ask the person to report to the hospital for investigation and treatment”.

