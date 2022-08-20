By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has said that Abia North is under siege, adding that urgent action is needed to rescue the zone from its deplorable condition.

He decried the rising insecurity in the zone and urged the people to unite against forces behind the woes of the people.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP senatotrial candidate for Abia North who stated this while inaugurating his Campaign Council for the 2023 election Saturday in Umuahia, said time had come for the people to jettison party sentiments and unite to rescue the zone.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament regretted that since he left the Senate in 2019, Abia North had “almost become voiceless and without political direction”.

He said that Abia North had taken the backseat in the political equilibrum of the state, and called on the people to rise and reclaim their enviable position.

Ohuabunwa said he was fully prepared to return to the senate to give the zone a quality representation, and pleaded with anyone who had any ill-feeling against him to forgive and support his return bid.

Inuagurating the Campaign Council later, the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Chief Okechukwu Osuoha, expressed displeasure over the state of affairs in Abia North, and urged the people to unite change the narrative.

He expressed optimism that Ohuabunwa would return to the Senate in 2023, and charged members of the Council to work assiduously to actualise his ambition

Some of the members of the Council to be chaired by Ohuabunwa himself are the immediate- past Secretary to State Government, SSG, Dr Eme Okoro (Co-chair); former Commissioner for Small and Medium Enterprise, Gab Igboko (Secretary); and oil magnet, Chief Odinaka Igwe.

Others are former Commissioner for Joint Project, Chief John Okoro; PDP State Secretary, David Iroh; former PDP Chairman, Chief Ndidi Okereke; and former Commissioner for Education, Chief P. C Mba.

Former SSG, Donatus Okorie, PDP zonal Chairman (Abia North), Chief Amah Abraham; former Arochukwu Council boss, Princely Kingsley Ngunu; and all five Council Chairmen in Abia North, are also part of the Council.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Council, Chief Mba said Abia North had learnt in a hard way, ” the mistake of 2019″, and had resolved to send their first eleven to Abuja.

He pledged their resolve to mobilise voters across all wards in the state to accomplish the task.

