— We’ll rescue them unhurt – Police assures

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of a traditional head, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and two others in Ondo state, have reportedly demanded for a ransom of N 50 million.

Recall that the traditional head, the Oniku of Iku, High Chief Mukaila Bello, a former House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency Yèyé Gbafinro , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru were abducted last Thursday along owo Ikare highway while on their way from Akure to Ikare

A family source told newsmen in Akure, weekend, that the kidnappers have reached out to the families of the four victims.

The source said ” lts true that the abductors have open a line of discussion with the families of the four victims demanding for a ransom of N50 m before they can be released.

” The family members have held a meeting and pleaded with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom, but they insisted that they won’t reduce it. We have pleaded that the families are not bouyant to raise such huge amount of money.

” We are still begging them to reduce it. They are yet to reach out to us again.

Meanwhile, sources hinted that prayers meetings have been raised in lkare for the release of the victims.

Recall that the driver of their vehicle was shot by the gunmen and receiving treatment at Federal Medical center, in owo.

The ugly incident occurred at about 6:30 pm around Ago Yeye, along Owo/ lkare road, when gunmen shot at their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, marked KAK 818 AE, while on motion.

Police said that the bullet hit the driver on the head and the vehicle came to a halt.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, reinterated that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

Odunlami said that “the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

“The police have recovered the vehicle while the driver was taken to the hospital.

She added that “The driver is currently in a stable condition while the police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

