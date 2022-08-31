.

Alkali Babakura Imam, a staff of the International Rescue Committee, IRC, who was abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP members in March this year, has finally regained his freedom, officials said.

Alkali, a former photo journalist with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) was abducted by the ISWAP faction of the Boko Haram when the outlawed group attacked Monguno on March 10th, 2022.

Information obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday indicate that the freed photo Journalist is hale and hearty and it is hoped that he will be reunited with his family soon.

His employers, the IRC , the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ and numerous humanitarian organizations have tirelessly continued to fight for his release through negotiations with the Boko Haram sect.

There is palpable excitement and expression of joy among his family members, co -workers and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists as the Maiduguri Press Centre is agog with celebrations.

“After spending 174 days in captivity, the Senior Area Manager with IRC had finally regained his freedom.” An excited family member who did not want his name in print said.

Security source informed our reporter that the abducted humanitarian is currently in their custody after he was released late Tuesday evening.

“He is currently in our office here in Maiduguri undergoing some debriefing and medical check up before he would be rejoined with his family later,” the source who pleaded anonymity for himself and organisation, said.

RELATED NEWS