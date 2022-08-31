Natasha Afriy better known to her fans & followers by her middle name Aakosya is a US-based Ghanaian Afro RnB singer who is connecting the dots leading the US all the way to Africa- and is welcomed with open arms.

Aakosya was born in Fort Worth, Texas where the south became home during her childhood years. Though living in the states her Ghanaian parents ensured that she embraced every part of their culture from food to language, music etc; despite the fact of growing up around American culture.

Aakosya always loved listening to her father’s wide range of Afro music, specifically artists Daddy Lumba and Akosua. It was her introduction to Pop music that Aakosya began emulating legends like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. At the age of three she knew she could sing but confirmation wouldn’t come until she received a standing ovation after singing her first solo in the church choir. She was later auditioned into a girl group but with success came disappoints and the group separated leaving Aakosya more focused and groomed prepared to embark on her journey as a Solo Singer-songwriter/Entertainer.

Aakosya built her fans, rather she calls “Doll’ings” after her release of her first self-titled album ‘Fourth Sunday’ which solidified her Sultry Afro RnB sound. The superstar has since released singles ‘Touch’ which landed her invitation to perform in Lagos, Nigeria for the Afrima Awards Concert, plus being nominated for “Best US based Afro-Pop song of the Year” for the Ghana Music Awards festival.

Regardless of being in the states Aakosya has shared the stage with several amazing artists in both Afro & RnB like Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Simi, Patrice Roberts, Jason Lyric, IamNevaeh, Daphne, CDQ, Bracket, Sunshine Anderson, Jhonny Blaze just to name a few! Aakosya recently got the opportunity to officially work up close in the studio with the viral DJ Tarico & the Yababuluku boys on another smash hit, along with recently releasing her smooth jam “Wetin Ghel Do remix “ with Ghanaian legend Bisa Kdei.

Aakosya is working diligently to put out more music, keeping her ear fine tuned and her fans wanting more. Aakosya definitely has what the industry needs and looks like she is not stopping till the world knows it!

