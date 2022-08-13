By Chinasa Afigbo

The heavyweight Hip-Hop artiste A-Q and revered Folklore singer Brymo have released a collaborative album titled “ETHOS”.

A-Q and Brymo surprised their fans and the music industry when they announced the album earlier this August.

ETHOS, a 10-track album, is described as tales of life, loss and love. The album boasts a blend of Hip-Hop and alternative genres, with both artists bringing their A-game to the project. The album sees A-Q and Brymo meet at the zenith of careers after delivering individual classic materials in the past years.

It was produced entirely by longtime music producer BigFoot who has worked with Tiwa Savage, The Cavemen and other Afrobeats artists.

This is Brymo’s first collaborative album and the first time he’s worked with a Hip-Hop artiste in nearly a decade.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with A-Q, and I can’t wait to share this masterpiece with everyone”, Brymo says.

A-Q is on his 4th collaborative project, having worked with M.I Abaga, Blaqbonez and Loose Kaynon in the past.

“I am here for the art, and Brymo is a true representation of that. The energy we brought to this album is pure and honest.

We both want our fans to feel it genuinely”, A-Q says.

Both A-Q and Brymo received multiple nominations at the upcoming 15th edition of The Headies, Africa’s biggest award show.

The album is available for streaming on every digital platform.

