By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Amazaba community in Eastern Obolo Local government area has expressed concern over plot by its neighboring Ikot Akpan Udo community in Ikot Abasi Local government to scuttle the ongoing moves by the Akwa Ibom state government to bring lasting solution to the communal crisis between the two communities.

The community lamented how their representatives and security agents were attacked by armed youths from Ikot Akpan Udo during the visit of the White Paper Implementation Committee to the area on Tuesday August 16, 2022.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of Amazaba Council of Chiefs, Chief Gugonte Nglass and the Chairman Amazaba Community Development Council, Elder Aaron Bibama the community frowned at the attack by Ikot Akpan Udo, saying they don’t want any action that could stop effort to send them back to their ancestral home.

The statement made available to newsmen in Uyo reads:”The State Government White Paper Implementation Committee issued an invitation letter to meet with both communities at their town hall separately on Tuesday 16 August 2022 by 11am and 2pm respectively.

“The statement government delegation was at Ikot Akpan Udo village by 11am for the interactive meeting. The people of Amazaba were led by the executive chairman of Eastern Obolo, Abraham Odion, the Paramount ruler, HRM Ubong Harry Etetor and some men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“On their way to Ayama village in Amazaba community, the venue of the meeting, they met armed youths from Ikot Akpan Udo in hundreds coming to cause mayhem.

“The security men intervened and asked the LG chairman and others in the entourage to reverse their vehicles and return back to Okoroette, the headquarters of Eastern Obolo, where the state government delegation came to meet with the Amazaba people for the interest of peace.

“The Amazaba people not been happy with the development, views Ikot Akpan Udo’s actions as a threat to peace. And we vow that any further threat, attack and harassment will be vehemently resisted with full force”.

It could be recalled that Amazaba community and Ikot Akpan Udo village had engaged in a bloody boundary crisis, and in 2008 which led government to order them to vacate their communities to forestall further bloodletting.

The current administration recently re-instituted moves towards brokering lasting peace between the warring communities and ensuring that they return to their ancestral homes.

Accordingly a meeting was scheduled for August 16, 2022 for each of the communities to meet with the White Paper Implementation Committee for the needs assessment of government infrastructures affected by the civil disturbance of 2008.

