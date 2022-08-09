.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The 81 Division Inter – Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition 2022 has come to a close with the 9 Brigade of Nigeria Army taking the first overall position with 300 points.

The four-day competition, which took place at 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, saw the host, 35 Artillery Brigade emerging second position with 200 points, 81 Division Garrison, emerging third position with 170 points, while 45 Engineering Brigade emerged fourth with 140 points.

Declaring the competition close, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division of Nigeria Army, Major-General O. C. Ajunwa said the competition was crucial for the promotion of emotional stability, self-discipline and self-realization in individual officers, saying that these attributes were important to every soldier for the enhancement of the soldier’s ability to discharge his duties.

Major-General Ajunwa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, I. D. Oloyede, said, the Combat Proficiency Competition which was organized with the

primary goal of improving the combat readiness, leadership trait, organizational ability and to inculcate initiatives in the stipulated rank bracket of officers, was an annual event in the Nigeria Army Forecast of events.

“The competition affords all formations within 81 Division opportunities to compete favourably amongst one another”.

Major- General Ajunwa declared that those that performed well in the competition will be privileged to represent the Division at Nigerian Army level organized competitions, advising them to maintain and improve on their physical fitness at all times.

“Apart from competing among yourselves, the competition was also avowed at fostering espirit-de corps in the Nigeria Army. The stamina and endurance displayed by the various formations in the combat swimming is indeed commendable. I have watched with great admiration the combat proficiency, endurance and team spirit exhibited by the obstacle crossing teams of the various formations. This indeed exemplifies our comradeship and togetherness”.

“It is also necessary to mention that the participants have also shown greater skills at arms and map reading during the competition. However, there is room for improvement as this competition was just the beginning, owing to the fact that the Division would have to raise a team that would compete at Nigeria Army level.

“I urge you to let the gains of this competition be put into practice in the conduct of your duties in the Nigeria Army”.

