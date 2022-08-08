,

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Again, armed men, Sunday night, invaded the Danda Chugwi community, Vwang district of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing seven people on the spot and injuring two others including a four-month-old baby, whose hand was amputated.

The injured were taken to the hospital where one of them later died, bringing the death toll to eight.

National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incident said: “Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda Chugwi community following an attack by militias. The attack happened on Sunday, 31/07/2022 around 9:00 pm.

“The victims are members of two different families and they include Pam Gyang Dawho, 59; Nvou Pam Gyang, 43; Jah Dung Pam, 50; Ruth Gyang Bot, 16; Chundung Pam Gyang, nine years; Mercy James Gyang,12 and Benjamin Pam Gyang, five years.

The two injured are a 40-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound and a five-month-old baby boy whose right hand was amputated by the attackers.

He said those who sustained serious gun injuries were taken to Vom Christian Hospital for immediate medical attention.”

Speaking during a visit to Vom Christian Hospital where two of the injured persons were receiving treatment, member House of Representatives, Musa Bagos, called on his constituents to be more vigilant about criminal activities in their areas.He paid the medical bills of those that were injured.

A mass burial was reportedly held for the victims yesterday.

Meanwhile, Plateau Police Command spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the attack, said seven people were killed and two were injured in the attack.

