By Miftaudeen Raji

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that over seven million Nigerians who carried out their voter pre-registration online could not complete the process at physical centres.

INEC revealed this as the continuous voter registration exercise (CVR) ended on Sunday.

Recall that the commission, in June 2021, commenced the CVR exercise via its online portal, where Nigerians provided their biodata and required documents, after which applicants would visit INEC designated centres to complete the process physically, with a biometric capturing.

Read Also: South-South, North-West take lion share as INEC records 12m new voters

According to a report released by the commission, 10,487,972 Nigerians carried out their pre-registration online.

The commission stated only 3,444,378 Nigerians representing 32.8 percent, completed the process at a physical centre.

The 7,043,594 persons accounted for over 67 percent of those who began their registration process online, but could not obtain a voter card, which implied that they will not be able to vote in the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, INEC said a total of 12,298,944 Nigerians completed their voter registration; 8,854,566 of which were persons who did their registration entirely at a physical centre.

Recall that INEC had fixed June 30 as the deadline for the CVR ahead of the 2023 elections, but extended it till July after a federal high court in Abuja stopped the commission from ending the voter registration.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS