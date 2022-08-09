….as the annual convention kick starts with graduation of 5310 students from Bible College

By Sam Eyoboka and Olayinka Latona

THÈ General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has announced some major changes in the church including the retirement of the church’s National Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi.

Addressing ministers of the church during the just concluded annual ministers conference themed: “Perfect Jubilee’ held at kilometer 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Pastor Adeboye who warned that he is only addressing his ministers said the decisions were made by the Governing Council of the church.

One of the changes in the church include the retirement of the church’s National Overseer, Pastor Joseph Obayemi who was appointed into the office in year 2016.

Adeboye who described Obayemi as extremely hard worker explained that the retirement age for all RCCG pastors will now be at 70 years.

Pastor Sunday Akande is to replace Pastor Obayemi as the RCCG National Overseer. He will serve for a period of two years while Pastor Kalu Ndukwe will serve as the Overseer of the Africa Continent.

Adeboye said: “The national overseer is now fully retired. He has done excellently well. The National Overseer will be in charge for two years. Pastor Sunday Akande is now the new national overseer.

Also the Redemption Camp according to Pastor Adeboye will carry the tag of a city just like the Vatican City independent of any state’s authority.

He also named the ring road on the camp, the longest road on the camp, after the founder of the church, Late Pastor Josiah Akindayomi. Some other roads were named after some retired pastors of the church.

Hawking activities inside the campground, along the roads including indecent dressing in the camp ground was banned by daddy G.O.

He said such practice will no longer be tolerated i the campground as the sand will turned to fire which will burn all evildoers, adding that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted while their goods will be confiscated.

In his words: “The Governing Council has said the camp ground will soon be a City of its own. We have everything that makes a state.

“The Ring Road on the camp ground is now named after Papa Josiah Akindayomi and some other roads would be named after some retired pastors of the church.

“To be forewarned is forearmed. Stop selling on the roads. Dressing carelessly is not allowed on this camp ground. Those who disobey will not be arrested physically but also spiritually. If you have anyone coming into the camp ground tell him or her to dress properly.” There will be other side attractions including a football competition.

RCBC graduates 5310 students

Meanwhile the manpower development unit of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redeemed Christian Bible College, RCBC, graduated 5310 students yesterday as a respose to growing need of workers..

The provost of RCBC, Dr. Babatunde Adedibu presented graduates including an 87 year old woman who have completed their academic works in different categories as part of the ongoing 70th annual convention of the church.

Adedibu also called on all past students of the institution and other stakeholders to rally round the college and support the mission and the vision of the school for it to become a foremost theological institution beyond the African continent.

The programme, which was the first event of the week long programme started as early as 8.30 a.m. when the graduands filed out for the ceremony, which was presided over by the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye.

The graduands, drawn from different campuses within and outside the country, had spent different periods at the Bible College which is one of the numerous manpower development centres of the church.

They were awarded certificates in accordance with their course of study and duration of their programmes. Some graduated with doctorate degrees, others with masters, bachelors and diploma certificates.

