By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Six persons were on Monday confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries in an accident at Olokuta, along Idiroko-Ota road, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Hamed Umar disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State.

According to Umar, the accident which occurred around 1:20 pm, involved VOLVO 626 and a tanker laden with gas.

The statement read, “the crash occurred at about 1320hrs, involving 02 vehicles with registration numbers not visible due to the nature of the crash”.

“A total of 08 persons were involved , 02 persons were rescued with injuries ( 02 male adult) and 06 persons recorded death and trapped under the crash vehicle”

“The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking which led to head on collision”.

“The gas is spilling out seriously making the rescue operation difficult”.

Umar added that the injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The fire service were contacted immediately, while the scene of the crash has been conned to avert secondary crash.

FRSC operatives were fully on ground managing the situation and making effort to remove the trapped bodies.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, remain calm , cooperate with FRSC personnel pending when the situation is put to order.

