By Prince Osuagwu



There are indications that only MTN, among the two winners of the 5G spectrum licenses, will roll out services tomorrow.



This is as Vanguard gathered authoritatively that the other winner, MAFAB Communications, has been granted 5 months extension from tomorrow to roll out services.

Sources from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, confirmed to Vanguard that the reason for the extension was to give the telco ample opportunity to prepare itself, after just acquiring operating license some few months back.



“Yes, MAFAB has to be given extension because even though it was an industry service provider, the condition to deploy 5G services was having an operating license which it only got about five months ago. So it will be unfair to place it on the same level with MTN which had operating license ab initio,” the source told Vanguard.



MTN Nigeria and MAFAB won the 5G Spectrum licences in December 2021, and were given a deadline of August 24, 2022 (tomorrow) to deploy services.



While sources at MTN to Vanguard every plan is in place for a successful roll out tomorrow, Mafab Communications, issued a statement that it has been issued a five-month extension following the delays in receiving its unified operational licence (USAL) and numbering plan, which did not happen until the end of July.



The statement quoted the Chairman, Mafab Communications Limited, Dr. Mushabu Bashir as saying: “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide. I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.



“The goal remains to launch before the 5-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future.”



According to the NCC 5G wireless technology will offer Nigerians higher data speeds, improved reliability and availability. This will mean Nigerians will be in a position to connect smart devices such as home security systems among other in their homes.

RELATED NEWS