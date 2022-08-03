Groups supporting Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have reportedly resolved to merge for grassroots mobilisation.

James Faleke, the director of planning and logistics of the Tinubu support group, in a statement on Tuesday, said the groups resolved to merge into an organisation that would work for the victory of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, in the 2023 presidential election.

Faleke said the group would be named the “Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group (TSICG)”.

“As part of activities aimed at boosting the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, over 5000 Support Groups have resolved to merge into an organisation named Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group (TSICG).

“Recall that thousands of support groups came together at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on January 11, 2022 to endorse Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidential bid which eventually succeeded at the primaries.

“Now, the same support groups and many more are coming together again under the Chairmanship of APC Chieftain, Senator Abu Ibrahim, to work for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Launching arrangements billed to take place within the next few days are being fine-tuned.”

