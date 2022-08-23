By Biodun Busari

National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Emmanuel Osodeke has said the $23million looted fund by the late General Sani Abacha to be returned by the United States government should be used to meet the union’s demands.

Osodeke said this during Channels Television Politics Today, on Tuesday while speaking about the six-month-old strike embarked on by the union.

The federal government and the US signed a deal last week to return the funds looted by the late dictator.

Speaking about the fund, Osodeke said, “Definitely let take you to have a house and your children are sick, your child is sick seriously and you are paid money that you are not expecting. Where will you put the money? That child should be the first thing you will treat, is it not? Before you start thinking about how to buy clothes.

“Your universities are shut for six months, and the funds you were not expecting came. Where should you really, if you love education, put the money? That’s what happened. You have seen it yourself. And you’re saying we don’t have money. What are you saying? We need to love this country.”

