*… as NCAA issues one-month ultimatum for repayment plan

No fewer than 23 domestic airlines owe the Nigerian aviation agencies about N46 billion for various operational charges as at today, Tuesday, August 30.

While they owed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, for statutory five percent Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge (TSC/CSC) N19 billion and $7.8 million, they are also indebted to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to the tune of N18 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

The airlines debts to FAAN was for landing and parking charges, while they the NAMA is for terminal and navigational charges.

The debts, according to the agencies, if not addressed might lead to a total comatose of the sector currently struggling to remain in operations due to hike in aviation fuel, amongst others.

However, in a stakeholder meeting with indigenous airlines and ground handling companies in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, gave the operators one month ultimatum to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCAA, which would stipulate the repayment plans of their debts to the agency.

An offending letter

He expressed disappointment over a letter, which emanated from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), signed by the President, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, dated August 8, 2022 and addressed to Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation accused the agencies, especially the NCAA, of muscling out the operators through multiple charges.

He stated that the airlines and the entire aviation industry were going through a very difficult period, especially at this time, insisted that all the charges collected by NCAA were statutorily and in compliance with the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

He said: “The airlines were not responsible for the payment of TSC/CSC, but only collect such on behalf of the agencies from the passengers and wondered why the operators would accuse it of engaging in multiple levies.

“NCAA did not impose excess baggage charge on the airlines.

“If you compared and juxtaposed the levies imposed on operators in Nigeria and Ghana, you will see the huge differences.

“For any of the charges to be repealed, it would have to go through the National Assembly and must be accented to by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Out of the 5 per cent TSC/CSC, the agencies still remit 25 per cent of their revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Account created by the Federal Government and advised the operators to always crosscheck their facts before going to the public.

“NCAA relies 100 per cent on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The 5 per cent TSC paid by passengers is 85 per cent of NCAA revenue, while the other 15 per cent comes from airlines as payment for services provided and they are all cost recovery. We don’t also impose any excess baggage charge on the airlines. I wonder where the operators saw this.

“The airlines have intentionally refused to pay the debts owed us despite the fact that they have collected such from the passengers. The airlines collect money and refuse to transmute such to the right authorities.

“AON wants us to provide services for free for them. What the airlines are trying to do is to defunct NCAA. You have refused to give us our legitimate money. The fees we are charging the airlines are just cost recovery and we are actually subsidising the airlines.”

NAMA kicks

Also, Engr. Matthew Pwajok, the Acting Managing Director of NAMA, reiterated that the charges of the agency were minimal when compared to other countries around the world.

He, however, disclosed that the airlines owed them over N5 billion for services rendered to them over the years.

On his part, FAAN, Director General, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, stated that the airlines owe the agency N18 billion and debunked the claim that it charges the airlines indiscriminately as claimed in its letter.

He declared that FAAN was not imposing any new burden on the airlines, stressing that the its landing and parking charges for international operators were last reviewed in 1998, while for the local airlines, it was reviewed last in 2002.

He said that there was the need for the charges to be reviewed by the agency, stressing that within the period, the airlines had reviewed their air tickets on numerous occasions.

Onyema apologises for operators

Responding, the Managing Director, Skyjet Airline, Alhaji Kashim Bukar, stated that the DG NCAA should not have brought the issue to the public glare.

He said that rather than make it a public issue, NCAA should have called the operators into a closed door meeting to discuss the issue.

Also, the Managing Director, Overland Airways and a trustee of AON, Capt. Edward Boyo, apologised to the NCAA for the letter.

“I am a trustee member of AON. On behalf of AON, I hope to apologise to you on the letter. The letter wasn’t intended to have this effect.

“Some parts of the letter were inappropriate. We apologise and I want to crave your indulgence to drop the issue,” he said.

Besides, Mr. Allen Onyema, the Vice President, AON, said he was seeing the letter for the first time and expressed disappointment with some of the contents in it.

He regretted that there are factions in AON, which had prevented them from speaking in one voice.

Onyema agreed that he was at the meeting with the Ministry of Finance and Aviation where the issue of skyrocketing price of Jet A1 was discussed, but insisted that no one maligned the image of NCAA or any aviation agencies at the meeting.

