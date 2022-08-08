.

By Biodun Busari

The Kenyan presidential election slated for Tuesday has been described as a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and renowned opposition leader Raila Odinga, despite four candidates vying for the number seat.

Kenya currently grappling with the high costs of living is set to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta as 22 million voters are set to go to the polls.

Aside from electing the President, politicians are also vying to be senators, governors, lawmakers, women representatives and some 1,500 county officials.

AFP reports that the two major candidates concluded their final campaigns on Saturday in the capital Nairobi, as Ruto held a rally at the 30,000-seat Nyayo National Stadium and Odinga campaigned at Kasarani Stadium, which seats 60,000.

Apart from them, the other contenders are lawyers – David Mwaure and George Wajackoyah.

The Kenyan people, as it is with almost African countries, are with high expectations to go to the polls in order to elect a new president that will transform the economic state of their country.

Evance Odawo, a 23-year-old tailor who attended Odinga’s rally, told AFP: “We expect from the next president that the economy improves and the living standards, too.”

“There’s no work. We don’t have a job. We are the hustlers,” said Grace Kawira, an unemployed mother-of-two, who was at Ruto’s rally. “We are just surviving.”

Kenyatta has been the President of the East African country since 2013 and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is saddled with the responsibility of conducting a free and fair poll which to ensure peace.

“I want (the politicians) to accept the election so the country can continue in peace,” said 32-year-old Kawira

