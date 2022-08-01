By Miftaudeen Raji

Actress Ngozi Orji, wife of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has declared her support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This development comes hours after her husband endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Ngozi endorsed Obi in an Instagram post on Sunday, after the Labour party presidential candidate visited the Revival Church Assembly, Ogba, Lagos led by Apostle Anselm Madubuko.

The actress posted a video and declared herself “Obidient,” a title associated with supporters of the Labour Party candidate.

Ngozi shared a video and photos of Peter Obi at the church service, Ngozi wrote, “It was An Awesome Time Today. That Moment Our Apostle General Anselm Madubuko Introduced H E Sir Peter Obi. What an Awesome Way To Wrap up AZUSA 20 Conference. God bless you Sir for Coming. We are OBIdient. We Move.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Zack Orji had posted a campaign video, where the actor said he believes Tinubu will transform Nigeria’s economy.

The movie star said Tinubu ran an all-inclusive government in his time as governor of Lagos State.

Zack Orji, who is vice-president of Ambassadors of Voice of Change, and his wife, Ngozi have three children together.

Recall that mixed reactions had greeted Zack Orji’s support for Tinubu and Shettima.

The actor came under fire after posting a viral video, where he described Tinubu as a chief crusader, and a man who stands for equity, fair play and national cohesion.

Zack Orji had called on well-meaning Nigerians to join him in rallying support for Tinubu’s to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

He said, “My support for Asiwaju Tinubu is personal. I’ve lived in Lagos for over 40 years of my life. I’ve always known this man as a chief crusader for the democratic consolidation of our country Nigeria.

“I’ve always known him (Tinubu) as a man who stands for equity, fair play and national cohesion.

“In his time as Governor of Lagos State, he ran an all-inclusive government drawing people from different ethnic extractions into the Executive Council as decision makers to run the affairs of the state,” he said.

The actor said, “People who came from different ethnic extractions were given an opportunity to be part of decision making in Lagos state. I know with a high degree of certainty that on a national scale, he’ll do the same.

“Though we differ in tribe and tongue, in brotherhood we stand tall. I know when he (Tinubu) becomes the president of this country, he will turn the fortune of this country around,” he added.

