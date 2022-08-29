.

A parent, Mrs Deborah Agim, has advised Nigerian youths to shun all negative tendencies, including electoral violence, during the 2023 general election.

Agim, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, also advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discharge its duties responsibly.

She said that when all Nigerians including INEC performed their duties diligently, the attendant chaos witnessed in some elections would be avoided.

“The youths have essential role to play to the success of the election.

“They should abstain from political thuggery, ballot snatching, political terrorism and avoid being used as instruments of vote buying and harassment,” she added.

Agim, who is the Chairperson 2022 Harvest Planning Committee of St Luke’s Catholic Church Kubwa in Abuja, said the church has been sensitising its members against violating the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“It’s preaching to discourage electoral malpractice, let’s live exampulary lives and play our roles as Christians,” she added.

According to her, its compulsory for christians to vote for credible candidates during the general elections, to ensure a better country.

“Lets stay out of trouble because if we stand in the forefront to preach violence then what makes us Christians is taken away.

“So we encourage all Christians and all youth to vote, but not get involved in violence because it doesn’t pay.

“If at any point in time a politician or a known sponsor of violence approaches them to play that role for them, they should turn their back at that request and move on with what is right, because Christianity preaches peace and unity.”

RELATED NEWS