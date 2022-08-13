.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has denied any knowledge or link to a purported suit at an Abuja Federal High Court listing him and one other as plaintiffs seeking to remove Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

According to the purported suit which trended for hours and marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, the plaintiffs were said to have hinged their claims on the grounds that Atiku gained undue advantage in the May 28 and 29 PDP presidential primaries due to Governor Aminu Tambunwal’s perceived untenable withdrawal to cede votes due him to Atiku in the middle of the exercise.

Dismissing the said suit, Media Aide to Governor Nyesom Wike, Kelvin Ebiri, told Saturday Vanguard in text response in Port Harcourt, Friday that, “it is not true”

Elsewhere, the Governor, livid at the development had said, “I don’t know the lawyers. Am I a kid to be filing a suit at this time? I had 14 days within which to file any suit. I didn’t, then is it two months after I will file a suit?

“Just a few days ago, they came up with the claim that I ordered my chief security officer to pull down PDP’s flags in my office. This is all propaganda. Some people are trying to use me to win election.”

