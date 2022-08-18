Fani-Kayode

By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has explained the rationale behind his support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode, who spoke in an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television, stated that his choice was informed by personal conviction and national cohesion.

He said, “My choice to speak for APC and Tinubu has nothing to do with morals. It’s a question of choice. It’s my choice. When I was in the PDP, I fought against those that were against my party. Now I’m no longer in the PDP and I’m in the APC, I’ll fight against those that are against my party.

“That is my nature and I make these choices based on conviction and based on courage. The most important thing…the greatest danger to national unity and cohesion as far as I’m concerned…is a situation whereby power does not shift to the South after eight years of the Hausa/Fulani man ruling this country,” he added.

Fani-Kayode has been a staunch defender of the same faith ticket of the party, insisting on the choice of Tinubu ahead of 2023.

The APC chieftain, who noted that no real Christian would be pleased with such selection, said he had prayed about the matter, adding that there was nothing wrong with the Tinubu-Kashim Shettima ticket.

Recall that Fani-Kayode in previous years was known to be critical of the APC and Tinubu, accusing the ruling party of plotting to islamize the country.

But the former minister has said he was only against the APC because he was in the opposition party – People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Fani-Koyode noted that since he joined APC, many things have changed and that even the issue of fulanization has been laid to rest by the virtue of Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential flag bearer.

The APC chieftain also defended Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, saying that the former Borno state governor had built more churches in Borno than any other governor.

He said, “And the APC has come up with a Southern candidate and that’s the most important thing. Now the choices that the Southern candidate makes are the choices he is comfortable with.

“Obviously, there are issues with the same faith ticket. There are issues with that. Any Christian that will tell you he is particularly happy with that then seriously speaking cannot be a real Christian,” he added.

