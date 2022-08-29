By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday gave an insight on the way and manner he would shape his government come 2023.

The former Lagos state governor said that his administration would focus on ‘what is right and not what would make people comfortable’.

Tinubu had promised Nigerians: development, growth and peace. He had noted that his administration would take Nigeria to that desired destination.

Preparing Nigerians mind on his plans to achieving his promises, Jagaban on Twitter opined: “We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

