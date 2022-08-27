By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said corps members would remain apolitical and not support any political party in upcoming general elections.

The position of the Scheme is contained in a statement signed by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, in Abuja on Saturday.

Megwa said the NYSC found it necessary to make the clarification following the publication of campaign posters show some ladies in corps members’ uniform endorsing the presidential candidate of a political party.

The statement added, “The message encapsulated in the poster is antithetical to the policy of the Scheme which forbids corps members from showing partisan interest in politics.

“In addition, it is a direct assault on the integrity of the NYSC which is among the electoral umpires, and has been in collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission in the conduct of elections in Nigeria since 2008.

“Management hereby restates that the Scheme remains apolitical, and neutral without any form of attachment to any political party. The stand of the scheme runs absolutely contrary to the message fraudulently conveyed by the poster.

“Management also wishes to use this medium to remind members of the public that Section 14 of the NYSC Act makes it an offence for any person who is not a corps member to wear the NYSC uniform. Such a person if found guilty is liable on conviction to six(6) months imprisonment and or a fine.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby advised to discountenance the information contained in the poster; while strongly admonishing corps members to abide by the policy of the Scheme that forbids them from showing partisan interest in politics.”

